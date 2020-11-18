Residents forced to leave after gas leak in Luzerne County

More than half a dozen of those residents live in a senior living center.

EXETER, Pa. — Residents were forced from their homes into the cold in Luzerne County after crews struck a gas line.

Among those displaced are more than two dozen folks in one senior living facility.

Exeter Fire Chief Doug Roberts said that a gas line was ruptured around 6 p.m. along Schooley Avenue.

All of the people who live along that gas line were told to leave.

That includes one home and that senior living center, which is home to 26 people.

Chief Roberts said those people were told to either stay with family or go to Wyoming Area High School; The Red Cross was helping folks there.

"On a cold night like this and everything all the volunteers that came out and helped us out, we're very grateful. A quick response from UGI also to get here and assess the situation," Chief Roberts said.