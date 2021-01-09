Residents asked to leave their homes in Luzerne County

Officials in Butler Township aren't taking any chances with the storm.

DRUMS, Pa. — Crews with Valley Regional Fire and Rescue were just here on Nesco Manor Road but left about 6 p.m.

The Butler Township manager says the homes on the road were badly flooded 10 years ago when people had to be rescued from homes by boat.

So the township isn't taken any chances with this storm.

There is now a mandatory emergency evacuation of homes and businesses.

However, if a person doesn't want to leave, officials tell that person that they're doing so at their risk.

The township manager says the floodwater is coming from Nescopeck Creek, which is now running over parts of Nesco Manor Road.

There is a shelter set up for anyone here who needs a place to go.

It's at the Butler Township Community Center, 411 West Butler Drive.