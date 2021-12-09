Rescue workers caring for stray dogs in Luzerne County

There have been three undernourished bulldog spotted in the last two months.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Animal rescue workers in Luzerne County say they keep having to care for under-nourished strays.

Hazleton Animal Shelter is caring for a bulldog named Peanut Butter.

The dog was found wandering a trailer park in Hazle Township.

Vickie Vangorder, an officer with the Humane Society, says it's the third undernourished bulldog spotted in the last two months.

She says officers aren't necessarily out to punish people who mishandle pets and encourage anyone in trouble to give them a call.

"I wish they could tell me, you know, why do they look this way? Is it a medical condition that can't be helped," said Vangorder. "Or is it a person who was down on their luck because of Covid and couldn't afford any food? All they have to do is make a phone call to us and we'll help."

Rescue workers are caring for another bulldog found in Plains Township named Ducky.

Animal rescue officers in Luzerne County are looking for information about both of the found bulldogs.

Call 570.825.4111 ext 112.