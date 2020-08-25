U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser recovering from COVID-19

The congressman who lives in Luzerne County tested positive before President Trump's visit last week.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A U.S. congressman tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Instead of attending the Republican National Convention from Washington as he'd planned, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser is spending this week in self-quarantine at his home in Luzerne County.

Meuser tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. He was tested, not because he had symptoms, but because he was planning to meet with President Trump last Thursday during his visit to Old Forge.

"Clearly, it's contagious. I didn't expect to get it," said U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, (R) 9th District. "Prior to that, I didn't feel any symptoms, but what's interesting is, I was getting my test results the following morning, and that morning I admittedly felt very, very mild symptoms. That made me a little bit cautionary."

Meuser says after his diagnosis, he spent the following two days calling everyone he knew he'd been around.

"I was wearing a mask, there was a lot of discipline. I had two big manufacturing tours, I had a big construction event."

He's now focusing on his recovery.

"I've taken zinc, I've taken vitamin D supplements, it's called Quercetin which is somewhat similar to hydroxychloroquine and there's no question it's helped."

The congressman's message for his constituents is to stay vigilant.

"If people are feeling symptoms, any sort of symptoms, confine, take your temperature, and get it checked out."