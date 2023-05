Police say two suspects dismembered the victim's body and dumped his remains in the Lehigh River.

FREELAND, Pa. — Roberto Torner was one of two men accused of killing Jose Herran in 2015 at a property near Freeland.

Police say the two suspects then dismembered the victim's body and dumped his remains in the Lehigh River.

According to the Citizens' Voice newspaper, the jury convicted Torner of first-degree murder.

His alleged accomplice will stand trial later this summer in Luzerne County.