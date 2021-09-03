Luzerne County renters getting $9.5 million in federal assistance

$9.5 million in federal grant money is now available for those in Luzerne County struggling to pay rent.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Behind every door along North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, there's a story. Because of the pandemic, some are filled with struggle as many have had trouble paying their rent.

Now, there's help available in the form of federal grant money.

"Thrilled to announce over $9.5 million coming to the citizens of Luzerne County. This money specifically will be going for is our renters and our landlords. These people need the most right now," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Pedri says people can visit the county's website to see if they are eligible.

First, a household member must be able to demonstrate they have experienced financial hardship as a direct or indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples of hardship due to pandemic may include:

period of unemployment

a decrease in income

an increase in household expenses.

"It's based upon the renter's financial situation, so the landlords will have to work with the renters on this. This is a program that helps the landlords, and it helps the renters, but they have to do it together," Pedri said.

One or more of the following must be true:

overdue or delinquent rent or utilities,

notice of eviction or utility shut off due to late or non-payment, or

at risk of being homeless or at risk of housing instability.

"What we're really trying to do here is provide a fresh start, OK. So if someone's been affected by this pandemic, they have issues, you know, they lost a job, they shouldn't also lose their house where they live. This is getting us back to normal. This pandemic is almost over. When this is over, who will be standing? This helps us get there."