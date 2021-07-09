Remembering Tropical Storm Lee's impact on Luzerne County

Tuesday marked the ten-year anniversary of the flood that destroyed homes and businesses in West Pittston.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Ten years ago on Tuesday some parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania were underwater.

Tropical storm Lee brought some of the worst flooding our area has seen since Hurricane Agnes.

One of the hardest-hit areas was West Pittston.

Many people who live along Susquehanna Avenue in the borough remember where they were on September 7th, 2011. Floodwaters decimated homes and businesses nearby.

Borough officials said nearly 900 residents dealt with serious flood damage from the storm.

Peggy Burke, who lives right across the street from the river, was one of them.

"We had five feet on the first floor and we escaped out the back because it was coming around, kind of surrounding our house like an island," said Burke.

Michael Orlowsky is a general contractor. He did insurance estimates for nearly 100 homeowners here. He also lives along the street.

"There were a few that were second floor, so it was quite a bit. It was a lot of damage. There was a lot of water here," said Orlowsky.

Antonio's Pizza on Luzerne Avenue was closed for two years to repair all the damage from the storm.

"We had to buy some new equipment, we had to refurbish old equipment, everything else, pretty much, everything is new," said Francesca Carannante, Antonio's Pizza.

A possible solution for the flooding is putting up a levee.

Some people are in favor of it.

"So that we don't have another catastrophic flood," said Burke.

However, that's not the case for everyone.

"It's just a beautiful street. It's been that way since the early 1800's. I don't know, if they put a levee in I think it's going to take a lot of that away but I also I have to feel for everybody else," said Orlowsky.

Others, won't hold their breath.

"It would be great if they do it, but I've been working here for 20 years and that's all they talk about," said Carannante.

The 2011 flood wasn't the only natural disaster here in the past decade.

There was also an ice jam along Susquehanna Avenue in January of 2018. Some people were forced to leave their homes because of it.