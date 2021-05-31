Remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day in Luzerne County

This was Ashley's 137th annual parade.

ASHLEY, Pa. — For the 137th time, Ashley Borough played host to its Memorial Day Parade.

One woman tells Newswatch 16 she's been to more than 50 of them.

"Oh, the parade is a wonderful, and the actions, the whole thing," said Ann Wegrzynowicz of Ashley. "And then the Firemen's parade. My son is in a parade. He's a fireman. And I come to support him and everybody else."

Ann is from Germany and met her late husband while he was stationed in Germany, serving the country as a paratrooper in the Army.

They married and raised seven children in Ashley. Today she's honoring the servicemen and women who didn't make it home.

"We can't thank them enough. We are forever grateful. Otherwise, we wouldn't have our country," added Ann.

"Memorial Day--people have a misperception about what Memorial Day is about," explained Marine Michael Simon of Hanover Township. "All those that didn't make it home. So, being out here with my family kind of helps my daughter, show the appreciation that people have for those who sacrificed everything, and really helps kind of bring the joy out of sad day."

Ann says as long as she's around, she won't let people forget the meaning of Memorial Day.