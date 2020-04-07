Remembering the Battle of Wyoming

Members gathered along Susquehanna Avenue in Wyoming Sunday at the Bloody Rock historic site.

WYOMING, Pa. — The Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony in Luzerne County Saturday highlighting our area's part in the Revolutionary War.

Members gathered along Susquehanna Avenue in Wyoming at the Bloody Rock historic site.

This is where several patriots were captured after the brief Battle of Wyoming and brought to Queen Esther's Rock where they were murdered.

"It makes the history real to us. This wasn't a bunch of just men these were our grandfathers who did this and so we want to keep that alive want to pass it on to our children and our grandchildren," said Heather Ruseskas, Regent of the Wyoming Valley Chapter.