Remembering Robert Kile Sr. one year later

A portion of Route 92 was recently renamed as the Robert F. Kile Sr. Memorial Highway.

Friends and family gathered in part of Luzerne County to remember a township supervisor killed by a neighbor last June.

The community came out to a park along Coolidge Avenue in Exeter Township, near Harding, to mark one year without Robert Kile.

The celebration of his life featured food trucks and a vigil in his memory.

"My biggest fear is that Bob will be forgotten and everything that he did. But as you can see, I mean even miserable weather, people are here coming and going and spending time. This community loved Bob Kile as much as he loved them," said Barb Kile, Bob's wife.

A stretch of Route 92 was recently renamed after the late second assistant fire chief.