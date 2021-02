Authorities in Luzerne County closed the books on a murder case from last summer.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's office says DNA confirms that a body found in December along the Susquehanna River in Newport Township belongs to Richard Walski.

Walski had been missing since August when his wife's body was found at their home in Larksville.

An autopsy showed Patricia Walski had been shot in the head.