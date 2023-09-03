Registration now open for the Wyoming Valley Run

It's a 10-mile run through the valley taking place on September 3, 2023.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lot of runners take to the sidewalks of Wyoming Avenue for exercise.

Now, it's the main course for the first-ever Wyoming Valley 10-mile run taking place on September 3, 2023.

"The idea for this race started in 2019, and it was really just to kind of create a 10-mile event for the local community here because that distance isn't around here," said Race Director Ben Robinson.

The race will start on Main Street in downtown Pittston near the intersection with Charles Street and then make its way through six other municipalities — West Pittston, Exeter, Wyoming, Forty Fort, Kingston, and end in Wilkes-Barre.

"It's super flat. So that's the other piece to it; It's super flat. It's really approachable because it's not a hilly course," added Robinson.

So far, more than 450 runners are signed up, and the goal is to get more than 1,000.

"The support and the out outreach has been terrific," said Robinson.

The race will benefit five different charities:

Camp Freedom,

Candy's Place,

Northeast Sight Services,

Pittston Shop with a Cop,

Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

"So we're really excited to be able to serve multiple different areas just like the run covers the entire valley. We wanted to make sure that our charity partners are represented throughout the valley. All serving different needs just help include people and help people live their lives," said Gareth Henderson, the race board president.

You can sign up for the race by clicking here.