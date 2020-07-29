Red Cross trainings go virtual

From learning CPR to disaster prep, there's a new way to learn and help.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — From preparing for hurricane season to teaching CPR, American Red Cross officials in our area and across the country have gone online.

During this time, when some folks can't or won't go out because of health concerns, the Red Cross is offering alternatives.

Virtual CPR and other safety training lessons are available online for people, organizations, and first responders.

"Many first aid courses are actually being offered virtually, and it's actually being offered in a number of different ways, but we're trying to maximize technology as much as possible to make sure everyone remains safe," said A.J. Suero of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is even offering new trainings because of coronavirus.

"There's also some of these trainings that are being adjusted to train for COVID. What does first aid look like with a COVID patient? Precautions you have to take, what other things you have to keep in mind."

It is not just trainings that have gone virtual for the Red Cross. Disaster preparation and response have, too.

"A lot of the opportunities to volunteer have gone virtual. You know, we have people who are actually supporting disasters from their very home, which is interesting. We've initiated a program called Virtual Family Assistance Center by which we are providing grief counseling and other services to people who have lost family members to COVID and a lot of that it some over the internet or over the phone."