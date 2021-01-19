Recycling changes coming to Kingston

Starting February 1, you will not be able to put glass on the curb with the rest of your recycling in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Residents in the municipality of Kingston are finding out that starting next month, they will no longer be able to put glass items in the recycling containers along their street.

"I'm very, very shocked," said resident Sheila Brown. "I know that it costs the town a lot of money to recycle. But now, everyone's just saying they're just going to put their glass in their real garbage, just to go straight to landfill. And that really bothers me. I mean, sure, it appalls me."

In an email to residents, Kingston said the reason is an increase in glass tipping fees or the cost of sorting out the recycled glass.

"I understand it costs them so much to do it, and it's a service we've all been taking for granted, I guess. But, I mean, we pay for it. So, maybe they can find another service that can recycle for us that doesn't cost this much and can still take our glass because glass will take forever in a landfill to disintegrate," said Brown.

In order to not relay this cost increase to residents, Kingston says it cannot accept glass in curbside containers. Instead, residents will need to drop off glass recyclables in the parking lot at the DPW warehouse.

"Oh, that's just a bother. That's an absolute big bother because we're used to just putting it out here. It's been this way for a long time now, and I don't think a lot of people are going to be going out to dump their recycling somewhere else. I just don't think people are going to do it, and I think people are going to put it in their landfills," said Brown.

For many reasons, Brown buys things in glass containers, and she doesn't want to change that but hopes the alternative is not more glass in the trash, only to go to a landfill.

"We buy so much glass. We buy wine. We buy pasta sauce, whatever it is, how many times can you read? I mean, we're all going to be stuffing our houses with glass products. I just don't think it's going to work. I just don't think it's going to work," said Brown.