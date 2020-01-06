Record stores re-open in the yellow phase

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many businesses in Luzerne County have begun welcoming back customers after the county transitioned into the Yellow Phase on Friday.
Including Gallery of Sound near Wilkes-Barre.
Owners say customers were ready to get their hands on the latest music.
"I mean, there were people like literally waiting at the door when we opened. It was almost like record store day but with a smaller line," said Joe Nardone Jr.
Gallery of Sound does have new safety protocols in place, such as requiring customers and workers to wear a mask, frequent cleaning, and there is a hand sanitizing station in place at the door in Luzerne County,