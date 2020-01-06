Record stores re-open in the yellow phase

Customers of Gallery of Sound say they were excited to be back in one of their favorite stores.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many businesses in Luzerne County have begun welcoming back customers after the county transitioned into the Yellow Phase on Friday.

Including Gallery of Sound near Wilkes-Barre.

Owners say customers were ready to get their hands on the latest music.

"I mean, there were people like literally waiting at the door when we opened. It was almost like record store day but with a smaller line," said Joe Nardone Jr.