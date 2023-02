Dozens of folks showed up to shop for their favorite tunes as the Woodlands hosted a record fair Sunday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a good opportunity for music lovers in Luzerne County.

The Woodlands in Plains hosted a vinyl record and CD show Sunday.

Dealers came from all over the northeast and lots of people showed up to buy.

With tens of thousands of vinyl records, CD's, and DVD's, there was something for everyone in Luzerne County.