Reading teachers raising money to buy a book vending machine

Two reading teachers at a school in Luzerne County are starting off the school year with a goal in mind that will get students motivated and excited to read.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Mrs. Plisko and Mrs. Ferkel are the reading specialists at Ross Elementary School.

They love books almost as much as they love their students. And as a way to reward them for all they do, and a way to make reading fun and memorable, the teacher duo is raising money to buy a vending machine. Then they are going to fill it with hundreds of books.

"Just like you would get from a vending machine a bag of chips or a soda. Except it's filled with books. The students aren't paying for the books. The teachers will actually give them tokens for good behavior," said Amanda Plisko.

So whether it is working really hard in class, getting a good grade on a test, or just doing something nice for another student or teacher, the students will earn those tokens, and the tokens will be the currency for the machine.

Mrs. Plisko and Mrs. Ferkel think the book vending machine should be the focal point of the school; they want it to be the first thing students see when they get off the bus each morning and enter the building.

"This machine is a costly machine. It's going to cost us a little over 6 thousand dollars just for the machine and the tokens. The books will be an additional expense," said Jennifer Ferkel.

So that means donations of both money and books are needed to make this happen.

The vending machine will be organized by reading level and by interest. It will have everything from picture books for the kindergartners to novels for the 6th graders, something for every single student at Ross. And, unlike checking a book out at the library and returning it, students will be able to keep these books forever.

"Their whole time at Ross Elementary, they'll be able to have so many books and their own personal book collection. A lot of students don't have the privilege of having their own books at home. It's nice to be able to build their own collection," Mrs. Plisko said.

"We want them to love reading, to be excited about reading, and really just become those lifelong readers that Mrs. Plisko and I love to be," Mrs. Ferkel added.

The goal is for the book vending machine to be up and running by Read Across America Week in early March, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil it.

Donations can be made through the teachers' Adopt a Classroom Page by clicking here.

You can also donate money or books directly to Ross Elementary School at 5148 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

Checks dropped off at the school can be made payable to: Ross Elementary PTO.