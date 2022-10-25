Reading buddies program grows in Wilkes-Barre Area School District

To help first graders with reading skills and learning loss.

PLAINS, Pa. — First graders at Solomon Plains Elementary School in Plains Township are getting virtual one-on-one reading help thanks to a partnership involving the school, Wilkes University, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

"We are super excited for this program," said Solomon Plains Elementary Principal Justin Correll. "I came from a school as the assistant principal that already had this program, and I've seen huge success with it. When the United Way reached out to bring it in with collaboration with Wilkes University, I jumped right on it."

The program pinpoints students who may be struggling with sounds, reading comprehension, or speech — some, in part, from pandemic learning loss — and pairs them with a Wilkes student for half an hour of regular virtual tutoring.

"These years are so fundamental, so foundational, to the long-term success of students," explained United Way of Wyoming Valley CEO Bill Jones. "When we identify students who are struggling early in their academic career if we can help them now, can we improve their outcomes later in their other school years and then later in life?"

"We have seen students in the past during this program really succeed with some one-on-one interventions from adults in our community," said Correll. "This is a great opportunity for us and works at the same time because our students are working with students from their Diversity Club, their education, collegiate career students that is giving them some one-on-one experience with students to really understand the importance of what education is."

Folks assisting with the program from Wilkes agree.

"My favorite quote from our reading buddies program last year was from a student, I believe she was in education. She said going to the sites every week is so therapeutic for her," explained Monica Morrison, who works with Wilkes University's Americorps Vista and pairs the college and elementary students together. "The kids, the students really enjoy having a great time with the kids."

