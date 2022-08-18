Rallying to save Berwick Hospital

Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County is continuing to fight to keep its only hospital.

Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility.

Hospital staff want to find a solution to maintain the facility as an acute medical care center.

Employees say the importance of the hospital was highlighted this weekend when a man drove through a crowd outside of a bar in Berwick, killing one and injuring 17 others.

"Caregivers here were ready to drop everything to come and help. That's who we are. That's what we're in danger of losing," said Cathy Curtin, employee.

Priyam Sharma, who owns the hospital, announced plans last month to turn the place into a psychiatric hospital.