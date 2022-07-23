Rally for rights held in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Action Together NEPA hosted a rally outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday.
Other organizations including PA Stands Up and Persist NEPA were co-hosts of the NEPA Fights for Freedom rally.
Rally organizers highlighted recent and pending court decisions and legislative action that they say threaten the freedoms of every American.
"We've seen a huge upsurge in attention and calls to action based on the attacks at every level starting with abortion rights, but we know that it affects LGBTQ+ rights, it's taking the form of attacking voting rights as well because we know that voting gives us access to all of the other things that we care about," said Jessica Brittain, Action Together NEPA.
Rally organizers also helped people who came out register to vote in Luzerne County.
