Rally for Israel in Luzerne County

Hundreds came out to stand with Israel at a rally in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Rabbi Larry Kaplan from Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre helped lead the rally at the JCC in Kingston.

Because of time zone differences, two families in Israel with ties to the Kingston area stayed up until 2 a.m. their time to share their experiences.

"We're all numb, Jews particularly are numb. We do consider it our homeland. I'm a proud Zionist. I did live there for a couple of years. So many people in our congregation have family that are there. Everyone's on edge; everyone's nervous. But we're hopeful. We always have hope," said Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Temple Israel.

Temple Israel is raising money to help people in Israel. Anyone looking to donate can contact the JCC or contact Temple Israel through their website by clicking here.