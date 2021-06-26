Raising money for youth football in Luzerne County

Players and cheerleaders look forward to a new season after last year's was canceled.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A youth football and cheerleading organization in Luzerne County hosted a day of fun and vendor fair Saturday afternoon.

The Plymouth Shawnee Indians didn't have a season last year because of the pandemic but players and cheerleaders are back and looking forward to hitting the field once again.

"It makes me feel happy because I haven't seen them in awhile so I get to see them. It made me sad I wanted to see all my friends last year but I couldn't," said Hunter Hufford, football player.

"We wanted to put something together to just get some funds started for the kids, start off the season so we decided, every year we do a fun day, so its a little new for us to start adding the vendors. You know, let's help the community while we're at it," said Chrissy Lex, cheerleading coach.