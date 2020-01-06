Raising money for veterans

Members of an American Legion Auxiliary doled out hundreds of stuffed shells Sunday in Luzerne County for multiple causes.

DURYEA, Pa. — Members of an American Legion Auxiliary doled out hundreds of stuffed shells Sunday in Luzerne County.

The volunteers from Legion Post 585 in Duryea hold this fundraiser every year but this year people were encouraged to preorder and the dinners were delivered to their cars.

The fundraiser will go toward veterans' programs and also to feed families in need during this time.

"It's a sense of, not only a sense of accomplishment, it's a prideful thing that we're able to get out there. Whoever is in need, whatever we can do to help, that's what we're here for," said Dorothy Collins, Auxiliary President.