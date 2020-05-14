Raising money despite COVID-19 challenges

Last year Rally for Remedy raised $7,200; that money was split between the Henry Cancer Center and the Medical Oncology Associates of Wyoming Valley.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Coughlin High School senior Raven Bozek has been spending her time at home tie-dying a lot as a substitute for running a cancer care fundraiser called Rally for Remedy that she started at the high school last year.

"I go to Coughlin High School and we're part of the merging of the Wolfpack and I really wanted to come up with a way to bring the Wolfpack together," Bozek said. "I know I don't know a lot of people from Meyers and GAR so this was a great way to get all of us together into one place to become friends."

The fundraiser pits teams of students against each other to raise the most money and compete in fun games.

Last year the inaugural event raised $7,200 that was split between the Henry Cancer Center and the Medical Oncology Associates of Wyoming Valley.

"Cancer impacts everyone, whether you have it or you don't so this gives them a reason to do something for the community," Bozek explained.

Because of COVID-19, this year's event has been canceled.

When Bozek was thinking of ways to raise money for the cause she didn't think it would lead to all of this.

"All I planned was three shirts to give away on the day of the event in honor of it and people were just like, well if we don't win, can we buy a t-shirt? And I was like oh sure, yeah I guess we'll make more," she said.

Now Bozek and her mother are working around the clock to create handmade t-shirts and socks to be sold on the event's social media pages.

"Their profit goes to cancer, not me," Bozek said. "That really makes a difference and we have gotten so much support."

If you would like to support the cause, click here and here.