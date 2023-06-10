Raising awareness for congenital heart defects in Wilkes-Barre

"We're here; we exist. We need help. We need you to know that we're here. It's extremely important. One of our families is a new family. They're here today, and they didn't tell their kiddo what was going on today. And he came, and I got to witness them telling him, and I was like, 'Yeah, you know, my son has CHD just like you;' he has a bad heart too. And his face just lit up, and that's what it's about," said Autumn Biggs, founder of NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning.