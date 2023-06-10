x
Luzerne County

Raising awareness for congenital heart defects in Wilkes-Barre

A carnival and parade at Public Square Saturday helped raise awareness for congenital heart defects.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The parade traveled down South Main Street and ended at Public Square.

There were carnival games, live music, and bounce houses.

Organizers say events like these help people with congenital heart defects connect with others like them.

"We're here; we exist. We need help. We need you to know that we're here. It's extremely important. One of our families is a new family. They're here today, and they didn't tell their kiddo what was going on today. And he came, and I got to witness them telling him, and I was like, 'Yeah, you know, my son has CHD just like you;' he has a bad heart too. And his face just lit up, and that's what it's about," said Autumn Biggs, founder of NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning.

NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning organized the event in Wilkes-Barre.

