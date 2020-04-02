Agents, police raid business and home in Wilkes-Barre

Authorities have not said what they were searching for inside the auto shop and home.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police, search dogs, and federal officers were seen performing a search at a home and business in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Several police vehicles and police tape surrounded an auto repair shop on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 saw agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searching through vehicles in the lot and going in and out of a house next door.

Investigators have not said what brought them to this auto shop. The name of the business is also unclear.

Newswatch 16 tried getting in touch with both Yiyo Electric and Repair Inc. and Jose's Auto Repair LLC -- the companies with signage on the building. Both calls went unanswered.

One neighbor says she is a customer of the shop, and this sight caught her off guard.

"I'm really shocked because I was getting ready to take my car to get done over there."

What made her more uneasy was the sight of investigators from the Luzerne County drug task force working with the ATF and other police departments.

"I didn't know what to think. Like I said, I thought it was for illegal cars or whatever, but not no drugs. Now I know I'm ready to move. I'm glad I didn't take my car over there. I'm so glad about that."