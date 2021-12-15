Push is on to change PA's fireworks law

Leaders in Harrisburg listened to first responders and their arguments to repeal or amend Act 43.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In a city like Wilkes-Barre, the houses are so close together; first responders here say there's no room for fireworks.

"Here in Wilkes Barre in an urbanized area. Some of our rain gutters are like touching each other, and there's leaves and debris to get in them and when they shoot these things up in the air, it's inevitable. You don't know what could happen," said Chief Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre Fire Dept.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Cheif Jay Delaney made arguments at a lawmaker hearing to repeal or amend Act 43, passed in 2017, which permits the sale of consumer-grade fireworks in Pennsylvania; the ones that shoot in the air.

"We see quality of life issues. We see the safety of the first responders and the safety of the public with the current law that we have in place that legalizes their use," Chief Delaney said.

He says fireworks are to blame for a house fire in Wilkes-Barre on the 4th of July this year that displaced eight people and more.

"A firefighter, from Lower Merion Township, who died due to fireworks, there was a youngster in your county that died to fireworks. So we want to get the law repealed, or at least amended, so Pennsylvanians are safer and our first responders are safer," Chief Delaney said.

If no repeal, first responders across the state are asking for changes.

First, they'd like local government regulations.

Second, an increase of distance from an occupied structure from 150 feet to 500 feet

Third, an increase in violation penalties.

"One hundred dollars is not a deterrent. So we actually want to go to $1,000 and be a misdemeanor," added Chief Delaney.

Fourth, they want a portion of the tax revenue from fireworks to go to municipal fire departments,

Finally, they want fireworks to be added to a mandated reporting system so incidents related to fireworks can be easily tracked and measured.

"There were no hearings on it to get feedback for the first response community and municipal officials. Fortunately, they did that," Chief Delaney said.

Delaney says five-piece of legislation has been proposed to repeal or limit these fireworks over the last three years; none of them went anywhere, but after today's hearing Delaney is hoping for some action.