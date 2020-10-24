Purple pop-up party to benefit Epilepsy Foundation

Money raised will go to free services and programs across our area.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a purple pop-up party near Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA hosted the drive-thru event at Mohegan Sun Arena.

People decorated their cars in purple. There were stations with raffles, prizes, treats and live music at the event.

Organizers had to cancel their annual walk back in May because of COVID and wanted to have a socially distant event.

"Just to feel the support and the love of people and to see people here with their families and caregivers that their out and they got support behind them it's a very warm fulfilling feeling," said Mary