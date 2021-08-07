Folks were able to have a dinner out with their pets Thursday in Luzerne County. The pets even had a menu of their own.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Folks in Luzerne County were able to have a lovely dinner tonight with their pets.

Kevin's Bar and Restaurant in Kingston hosted a "Pups on the Patio" event where people enjoyed a meal with their dogs.

Even the dogs had a menu, thanks to Three Dog Bakery.

Jennifer Lahr got to spend some time with her family, including her Goldendoodle Ginger.

"It's awesome that I get to spend time with her and my nieces and we have something different to do to support local businesses and they're supporting other local businesses around here," said Lahr.