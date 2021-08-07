KINGSTON, Pa. — Folks in Luzerne County were able to have a lovely dinner tonight with their pets.
Kevin's Bar and Restaurant in Kingston hosted a "Pups on the Patio" event where people enjoyed a meal with their dogs.
Even the dogs had a menu, thanks to Three Dog Bakery.
Jennifer Lahr got to spend some time with her family, including her Goldendoodle Ginger.
"It's awesome that I get to spend time with her and my nieces and we have something different to do to support local businesses and they're supporting other local businesses around here," said Lahr.
Pups on the patio will be held every Thursday through the summer at Kevin's Bar and Restaurant in Kingston.