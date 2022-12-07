Puppy yoga in Pittston

A kennel in Luzerne County brought cute puppy participants to the class near the river in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — An event last weekend in Luzerne County combined sunshine and nature with some cute puppies.

The puppy yoga on Saturday was hosted by The Salt Barre off Kennedy Boulevard.

Sea Dog Kennel in Harding brought Portuguese water dog puppies to participate. The pups all have Italian noodle names, like rigatoni and fettucini. Their parents have names of a different theme – Bandit and Indiana Jones.

Despite that, the breeder says these puppies are very well behaved

"Their love for yoga, their love for people and everybody else, too. They do downward dog and tails wagging. I say we come back next Wednesday, anytime everybody wants to do a class and just doing things like that. Keep up the positivity and keep up yoga and keep up tails. Let's go," said Pauli Caykowski from Sea Dog Kennels.

"I honestly feel like having the dogs added to the yoga just increases the happiness that comes with it. So you're not only relaxed but you also get like a joy of being with an animal that needs love," said Stephanie Lombardo from Pittston.

