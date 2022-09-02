Providing access to a new career path

If you are looking for a job or maybe a career change, there is a program now open in Luzerne County that could help you pivot into something new.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "Elevate the valley" is something folks at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce aim to do every day. This week, the chamber announced Project Pivot to help with this goal.

"What it's able to do is provide 10,000 people in Luzerne County, both residents and businesses, access to an online platform that will allow them to find employment, find the high-demand jobs in our community, and also upskill themselves," said Lindsay Griffin, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. "Essentially pipeline and pathway for people to be able to find these high demand occupations in our area and quickly in an accelerated timeframe get workers into those."

The portal can be accessed through the chamber's website and will guide users to an application form. Following that, users will be able to enroll in thousands of online courses to gain new skills and training to help market themselves for a new job.

"It gives people access to 17,000 courses on LinkedIn, the 5,000 courses through CareerLink as well through their system called Metrics. And again, it's allowing people to now look at, 'Maybe this was my career. I need to transition into something else that I can find right now.' Again, six weeks or less, sometimes we can get them into these using this upskilled systematic platform that we've developed," Griffin said.

Access to these courses is normally a few hundred dollars, but will be free to users through the chamber's program made possible by a $313,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration CARES Act, plus local funding.

"The name Project Pivot is exactly from that during the pandemic. We saw that there were so many career fields that people had to, you know, ... you may have got laid off during that time. And there are other jobs right now that we're coming into very high demand."

The chamber says most of these industries seeking workers are in the health care, retail, or sales spaces. If you'd like to learn more, you can access the website for the project by clicking here.