WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was prom night for one group of seniors but this party wasn't for high schoolers.

Residents of Highland Senior Living celebrated Valentine's Day by having their annual prom.

Residents were treated to dinner and dancing and a king and queen were crowned.

"I think it's wonderful. Everybody is having a real good time," said Helen McCool, prom queen. "They really have put in a lot of effort to do it."