Prom dress sale held in Wilkes-Barre

An event helping students pick the perfect prom dress was held in the Diamond City Saturday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is hoping to make some prom dreams come true.

The district hosted its annual prom dress sale at Daniel J. Flood Elementary School.

Students of nearby school districts were welcome too, and some found just what they were looking for.

"We would like to give students an affordable option, its very expensive to buy a prom gown, and all the alterations, and everything that goes along with the prom, so we wanted to give students something affordable and relieve some of those costs," said Mara Vitali, school counselor.

All the proceeds from the dress sale will go to the school's positive behavior program, which rewards students for doing good deeds.