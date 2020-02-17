Some students and their families spent the day off from school being pampered -- part of a salon's way of giving back to families who have been touched by cancer.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Clients inside Shakti Salon and Spa in Kingston came from different places but they all share something in common: an immediate family member who has battled cancer

Margaret DeFranco is the head colorist at Shakti and has started Project: Honor Her, a day where family members are the focus of free salon services in honor of her sister who lost her battle to breast cancer in August of 2018.

"She left behind two little girls," DeFranco said. "I just saw that the toll this took on the family, the entire family and the children over the last seven, eight years while my sister was battling cancer, how like the concentration was taken away from them, and I wanted to make this day all about children whose immediate families have been affected by cancer, any type of cancer. I want us to focus on them for the day and make them feel so special and so taken care of."

"It's an amazing thing that she's doing for the kids and I thought it would make them feel really special and I'm so glad that she did it," Keriann Hoover said.

Keriann Hoover lost her husband to colon cancer in December of 2018. She and her daughters understand the motivation behind DeFranco's project firsthand.

"It was a very long, almost two-year process, and we you know, back and forth to doctors, and that is where all of our focus was, so you know it's nice to do something special that they feel like they're still important, and you know they deserve it because they went through a lot, too," Hoover said.

Both clients and staff at Shakti share something in common, but they say what makes that special is that they are turning that trauma into something positive.

"I think it's just like really nice that we can all like, we all know what's going on and we can like help each other because we know what they're going through," Cali Hoover said.