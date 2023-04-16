Luzerne County brush fire expected to be put out soon

More than 4,000 acres of land have burned near Crystal Lake in Bear Creek Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A brush fire that began on Wednesday in Luzerne County is still burning, but officials expect it won't be for much longer.

The fire started in a wooded area near Crystal Lake in Bear Creek Township.

More than 4,000 acres of land have burned.

Officials say the fire is 78 percent contained, and they expect it to be completely contained by the end of Sunday.

Crews will continue to monitor the area until then, and they are still investigating what caused the brush fire.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.