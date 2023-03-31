Program in Luzerne County to help fill manufacturing jobs

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center in Hanover Township launched the 'Dream Team Ambassador Program' Friday.
Ambassadors will go out to high schools across the area to highlight career opportunities.
Officials say more than 80 percent of manufacturers in their 11-county region are having difficulty retaining employees.
"It's now among their top three challenges. We're helping address that challenge by making sure the future workforce are aware of the great career opportunities in manufacturing and have an accurate understanding and image of manufacturing in northeastern Pennsylvania and across the commonwealth," said Eric Esoda, NEPA Industrial Resource Center.
There are currently 1,200 manufacturing jobs available at NEPA Industrial Resource Center.
