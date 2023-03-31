x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Program in Luzerne County to help fill manufacturing jobs

The new program hopes to introduce more high school students to the work of manufacturing.
Credit: WNEP

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center in Hanover Township launched the 'Dream Team Ambassador Program' Friday.

Ambassadors will go out to high schools across the area to highlight career opportunities.

Officials say more than 80 percent of manufacturers in their 11-county region are having difficulty retaining employees.

"It's now among their top three challenges. We're helping address that challenge by making sure the future workforce are aware of the great career opportunities in manufacturing and have an accurate understanding and image of manufacturing in northeastern Pennsylvania and across the commonwealth," said Eric Esoda, NEPA Industrial Resource Center.

There are currently 1,200 manufacturing jobs available at NEPA Industrial Resource Center.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Wilkes honors Transgender Day of Visibility

Before You Leave, Check This Out