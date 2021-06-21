Program combating child hunger kicks off in Luzerne County

"The people are very grateful. They really appreciate what we do, especially being out in all the parks. There's food accessible to everyone, as well as the activities that we have planned. We have STEM, math, reading activities. We're giving away free swim vouchers at the Y, so it gets the kids active, and I like to think that it's a family thing, so they can take the activities home and do them with their family," said Lennae Thompson-Pellam, coordinator for Food and Fun.