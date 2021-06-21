Program combating child hunger kicks off in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An annual summer program to combat child hunger got underway on Monday in Luzerne County.
Food and Fun at the Park is taking place at several locations throughout Wilkes-Barre and Pittston.
In Wilkes-Barre, sites include Coal Street Park and Iron Triangle Playground. Pittson's location site is Jefferson Park.
The program runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., until August 13.
Kids can get a grab-and-go lunch and take-home activities.
"The people are very grateful. They really appreciate what we do, especially being out in all the parks. There's food accessible to everyone, as well as the activities that we have planned. We have STEM, math, reading activities. We're giving away free swim vouchers at the Y, so it gets the kids active, and I like to think that it's a family thing, so they can take the activities home and do them with their family," said Lennae Thompson-Pellam, coordinator for Food and Fun.
This is the 8th year for the Food and Fun at the Park program.
Organizers estimate it helps about 400 to 500 kids in Luzerne County.