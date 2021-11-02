'Problem property' demolished in Wilkes-Barre

Neighbors say the house sat abandoned for almost 20 years.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A building that officials called a "problem property" came down in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews demolished a home on Westminster Street on Thursday morning.

Neighbors say the home was owned by a silk company that burned down almost 20 years ago.

The home has sat vacant since then. Wilkes-Barre City would sometimes use the house for SWAT training.

The Wilkes-Barre Mayor's office says the building was condemned in Feb. 2020.

Grant money covered the cost of the demolition.