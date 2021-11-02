'Problem property' demolished in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A building that officials called a "problem property" came down in Wilkes-Barre.
Crews demolished a home on Westminster Street on Thursday morning.
Neighbors say the home was owned by a silk company that burned down almost 20 years ago.
The home has sat vacant since then. Wilkes-Barre City would sometimes use the house for SWAT training.
The Wilkes-Barre Mayor's office says the building was condemned in Feb. 2020.
Grant money covered the cost of the demolition.
The mayor's office expects it to take another few days to clear the debris and the lot will eventually go up for sale.