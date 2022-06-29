Pro-voter block party held in Wilkes-Barre

A party in downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night was all about making sure everyone hits the polls this November.

In This Together NEPA and Action Together NEPA held a pro-voter block party at the River Commons Tuesday night.

The coalition behind the party says it's all meant to make sure every eligible voter in Luzerne County has the freedom to vote.

"To have a fine community, community-based and community-focused event to get people outside, come enjoy some good music, pizza, and some snacks and just have fun being outside, but also to lift up the importance of voting," said Kristen Volchansky, an organizer.

There was free food and live music at Tuesday's block party in Wilkes-Barre.