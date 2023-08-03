Prison term for plan to kill ex-girlfriend

Police say Clayton Knorr planned to kill his ex-girlfriend and make the death look like an overdose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County man will spend time behind bars in connection with a scheme to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Clayton Knorr, 42, of Plymouth, will serve up to ten years in state prison. according to the Luzerne County president judge's office.

Officials say that in 2021, Knorr planned to kill his ex-girlfriend in advance of a protection from abuse hearing and make the death look like an overdose.

Knorr was found guilty on drug and witness retaliation charges at his trial in January. He was found not guilty of attempted homicide and solicitation of homicide.