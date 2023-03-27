Prison term for former Luzerne County cop

Former Exeter police officer Len Galli was sentenced Monday after attempting to solicit sex from a teen in 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former police officer in Luzerne County will spend time in prison after attempting to solicit sex from a teen.

Former Exeter police officer Len Galli was sentenced on Monday to one to two years in prison.

Galli was charged in 2021 after an undercover detective posing as a minor was contacted by Galli on the dating app Grindr. When he showed up to meet the teen, he was approached by police.

Galli pleaded guilty in December to attempted statutory sexual assault and related offenses.

This isn't the first time Galli found himself in trouble with the law. He was fired by Exeter Police in 2014 for using his work computer to look at pornography. He was given his job back after an arbitrator ruled in his favor, only to be fired again in 2017.