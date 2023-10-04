Prison term for child sex assault

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child.
Charles Zambri, 60, was convicted last year on sexual assault and corruption charges.
A judge sentenced Zambri on Tuesday to 16 to 32 years in prison. The judge also deemed Zambri a sexually violent predator, and he will have to register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.
The incidents happened between 2016 and 2018 when Zambri was babysitting the child at his Wilkes-Barre home.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.