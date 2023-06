David Carls of Frackville was sentenced to state prison on charges related to carjacking, robbery, and arson in November of 2021.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Schuylkill County man will spend time in prison for an armed carjacking and fire in Luzerne County.

David Carls of Frackville was sentenced to seven to 14 years in state prison on charges related to the carjacking, robbery, and arson in November of 2021.

He entered a no contest plea earlier this year.

Police said Carls carjacked the woman and then started the fire at the home in the Beech Mountain Lakes development in Drums.