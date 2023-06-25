PrideFest held in Wilkes-Barre

The Rainbow Alliance hosted its annual PrideFest Parade and Celebration on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pride Month is coming to an end, but there are still plenty of celebrations around.

The PrideFest celebration on Public Square included more than 75 vendors, drag performances, and performances from community members. WNEP is a sponsor of PrideFest.

Organizers say events like these bring everyone together.

"It just shows that you could have major corporations and small-town local businesses coming together for one reason, and that's for pride and to support us," said David Pearson, Rainbow Alliance.

Local businesses also had PrideFest specials to celebrate in Wilkes-Barre.