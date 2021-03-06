Pride flag raised at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

"You know this is not just for the staff it's for the veterans it's for the community it's everybody in, you know, especially, you know, at the VA with our veterans and supporting them and what they're going through and the hardships that they encountered what they're still going through, I mean, it's been 50 years since Stonewall, and we're still fighting the fight, so I'm not going to stop fighting the fight," said Nicole Hall, the Special Emphasis Program Manager for the LGBTQ.