Pride on display in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pride was on display Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.
The Rainbow Alliance put on PrideFest.
The organization added something new this year, a parade that added visibility to the festivities.
"As we know, representation matters, right? You wanna see yourself out there. So, I think this is a day for everybody to come out and say this is who I am. Love me for it. Celebrate me for it, and that's exactly what we're doing here," said Holly Pilcavage, PrideFest 2022 co-chair.
Organizers say they hope the parade is here to stay in Wilkes-Barre.