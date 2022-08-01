Biden visits Pennsylvania: Timeline, traffic impact for president's visit to Luzerne County

Here's a look at President Biden's visit to Wilkes University Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Biden will speak in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon after his original visit on July 21st was postponed after the president tested positive for COVID-19.

The president will visit the Marts Center on South Franklin Street at Wilkes-University Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to speak about his Safer America Plan, about getting guns off the streets and making the country safer.

A Wilkes student Newswatch 16 spoke with likes the president's plan to erase some of their loan debt.



“Especially with Wilkes tuition raising and being a pharmacy major, our last year we don't really get any financial aid. I think with the student loans, it will definitely be helpful,” said Carley Yuhas.

TIMELINE:

Air Force One is scheduled to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 1:45 pm on Tuesday.

The president is expected to arrive at Wilkes University at 2:00 pm.

The president is expected to speak at 3:15 pm.

Following his speech, the president will return to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport and depart at 4:30 pm.

TRAVEL IMPACT:

As the president makes his way to and from the Diamond City, PennDOT says there will be intermittent road closures in effect between 1:30 pm and 6 pm on:

Interstate 81 north and south between the Moosic exit (180) and Highland Park Boulevard exit (168),

The North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309), north and southbound, between the Kingston/Forty Fort exit (4), all the way to the Interstate 81 interchange, including portions of Route 115.