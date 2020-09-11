President Trump yet to concede to President-elect Biden

Some folks in Luzerne County shared their thoughts on the election and the future of the country.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — President Donald Trump has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.

"Because there's a lot of cheating, fraud," said John Lewis of Pittston Township.

The president is promising to contest election results in several battleground states, including the ballot count in Pennsylvania.

"I don't think it'll be reversed, but I think these elections have got to get straightened out. When Election Day ends, it was the 3rd, Tuesday, it ends at 8 p.m.," Lewis said.

Celebrations over Joe Biden's election win over the weekend surrounded his childhood home in Scranton.

Those we spoke with say they would like to see the president concede peacefully.

"That's not going to happen with him. You know that," said Maryanne Marolo.

Biden is moving forward with his promises to battle the coronavirus pandemic, assembling a COVID-19 task force.

"I'm hoping that Biden can correct some of these malfunctions that have happened," Marolo said.

"I think we have to deal with that before we can get the economy back," said Lee Lachette of Duryea.

While many have criticized the Democratic party for closing businesses throughout the pandemic, one entrepreneur says that once Trump concedes, she'll feel much better about reopening and running her business.