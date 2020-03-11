President Trump and Sen. Harris make campaign stops during final hours before Election Day

The two held rallies just a few miles away from one another in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — President Donald Trump made one final visit to Northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday and so did Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

President Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

The president noted our area is crucial to his campaign.

"We are going to win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and we are going to win for four years in the white house," Trump said.

He spoke to the crowd for more than an hour and touted job growth under his administration.

"We created a record 11.4 million jobs in the last five months while foreign nations are in a freefall and you see what's happening all over the world," Trump said. "We are creating an economic powerhouse unrivaled anywhere in the world. We went down less, and we've gone up, much more."

Less than five miles away, Harris was in Jenkins Township near Pittston.

Senator Kamala Harris was stumping for Joe Biden's campaign.

"We keep coming back because we care about Pennsylvania and because Pennsylvania's going to determine the outcome of this election," Harris said.

She spoke to union members at the event.

"When Joe's asked about the economy his measure of the economy isn't about how are the stock markets and rich people doing. Joe asks well how are working people doing, how are working families doing? That's why we are committed to making sure taxes aren't raised on anyone making over 400 thousand dollars a year," Harris said.