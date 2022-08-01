President Biden arrives for event in Wilkes-Barre

Air Force One landed at the Wilkes-Scranton International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — President Joe Biden arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a second try at visiting Wilkes University.

The president was greeted by some well-known faces like Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Rep. Matt Cartwright, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

From the airport, President Biden and his motorcade will make their way to the Marts Center at Wilkes University, where the president will speak about his Safer America Plan, which addresses gun violence.

Biden's trip to Wilkes-Barre was originally scheduled for July 21 but was canceled when the president contracted COVID-19 and went into isolation while he was contagious.

As the president makes his way to and from Wilkes-Barre, PennDOT says there will be intermittent road closures in effect between 1:30 pm and 6 pm on:

Interstate 81 north and south between the Moosic exit (180) and Highland Park Boulevard exit (168),

The North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309), north and southbound, between the Kingston/Forty Fort exit (4), all the way to the Interstate 81 interchange, including portions of Route 115.